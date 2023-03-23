President Ruto Presides Over Swearing In of 50 CASs After Parliament Declines to Vet Them

President William Ruto is expected to preside over the swearing in of 50 Chief Administrative Secretaries after Parliament declined to vet them.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula cited the lack of constitutional authority to carry out the exercise.

“The obligation to respect, uphold and defend the Constitution enjoins the House to refrain from assuming and discharging a role that it has not been expressly assigned by the Constitution or written law. In that regard, the National Assembly is unable to vet the nominees in the absence of an express constitutional or statutory requirement to do so,” he said.

As a result, State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohammed said the head of state had effectively appointed the nominees to various ministries.

Read: Omanga, Itumbi Among 50 Nominated for CAS Jobs

“To facilitate the ascension of the Chief Administrative Secretaries to Office, the State Appointees are now scheduled to subscribe to their solemn Oath of Office,” said Hussein on Wednesday.

The CASs will cost the taxpayer a whopping Sh3.1 billion in salaries only for five years.

Each CAS is entitled to a monthly salary of Sh765,138, a house allowance of Sh200,000 and Sh100,000 entertainment allowance.

This will see the taxpayer pay Sh53,256,900 for all the CASs every month. They will cost Kenyans Sh639 million annually.

Read Also: PSC Revises CAS Shortlist to Include 16 New Candidates

They are also entitled to a Sh10 million car grant which will cost Kenyans Sh500 million and a mortgage of Sh35 million which will amount to Sh1.75 billion.

They will also get two high-end vehicles, two secretaries, a driver and a personal assistant, at the taxpayer’s expense.

The 50 CASs are also entitled to a security detail, a Sh10 million outpatient and Sh3 million inpatient medical cover.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp at +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...