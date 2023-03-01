in NEWS

President Ruto Terminates Irene Masit’s Appointment as IEBC Commissioner

Suspended IEBC Commissioner Irene Masit. [COURTESY]

President William Ruto has revoked the appointment of Irene Masit to the position of IEBC commissioner.

This is in accordance with the tribunal’s recommendations for the removal of the four commissioners.

They are; vice chair Juliana Cherera, commissioners Justus Nyang’aya, Francis Wanderi and Masit.

Dr Ruto on Wednesday announced a sixth vacancy in the commissioner position of the IEBC.

“In exercise of the authority vested by Article 251 (6) of the constitution do hereby direct that the appointment and tenure in office of the Irene Cherop Masit as member of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission be and is terminated with immediate effect,” reads a gazette notice.

More follows

