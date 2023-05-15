President Ruto Sacks PS Mburu Over Kemsa Scandal

President William Ruto has sacked Principal Secretary, State Department for Public Health and Professional Standards Dr Josephine Mburu over alleged impropriety at the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA).

The head of state on Monday also revoked the appointment of the Kemsa chairperson and dissolved the entire board.

Further, Dr Ruto appointed former PS Irungu Nyakera as chairperson of the board.

The President who promised to take action also reconstituted the entire board with four new appointees.

Presidential action on governance and management of KEMSA: pic.twitter.com/So7OdN2G0W — Hussein Mohamed, MBS. (@HusseinMohamedg) May 15, 2023

More follows

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...