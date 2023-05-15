in NEWS

President Ruto Sacks PS Mburu Over Kemsa Scandal

KEMSA
Kenya Medical Supplies Agencies headquarters in Industrial Area Nairobi. [PHOTO/ COURTESY]

President William Ruto has sacked Principal Secretary, State Department for Public Health and Professional Standards Dr Josephine Mburu over alleged impropriety at the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA).

The head of state on Monday also revoked the appointment of the Kemsa chairperson and dissolved the entire board.

Further, Dr Ruto appointed former PS Irungu Nyakera as chairperson of the board.

The President who promised to take action also reconstituted the entire board with four new appointees.

