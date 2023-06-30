President Ruto Rejects 14% Salary Increment for Senior Gov’t Officials

President William Ruto has rejected a proposed salary increment for senior government officials.

On Friday, the head of state asked the Salary and Remuneration Commission (SRC) to hold off the proposed 14% pay increase until it develops an internationally recognised system reducing the gap between civil servants’ salaries.

“I have told SRC that there is an internationally accepted formula called compression formula. Until they come back to me and say they have met that formula, our salary increment will wait,” he said.

He, however, okayed a salary review for other civil servants.

“But for the other people, the state officers, myself, my deputy, ministers, PSs, MPs and others. That salary would remain the way it is. Let it remain the way it is until SRC gives us international best practices because we need to reduce the gap,” he added.

Dr Ruto said the formula will bridge the gap between the highest and lowest paid civil servants.

He cited instances where university vice-chancellors and parastatal managing directors earn more money than him.

The SRC had proposed a 14 percent salary increment for State officers, including the President, the Deputy President, Cabinet Secretaries and MPs, over the next two years.

In the review, President Ruto’s pay will increase by 7.1 percent from July 2023. It will rise to Sh1,546,875 from Sh1,443,750 and by a further 6.7 percent to Sh1,650,000 from July 2024.

As for Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, his monthly pay will jump to Sh1,367,438 from Sh1,227,188 from July 1. It will go up further over the next two years to reach Sh1,402,500.

Also being cushioned from the high cost of living are Cabinet Secretaries whose pay will rise to Sh1,056,000 per month from July 1, 2024. CSs now make Sh924,000 every month.

Members of Parliament (MPs and senators) will earn Sh741,003 and Sh769,201, respectively, from Sh710,000 currently.

