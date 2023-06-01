President Ruto Promises Riders Electric Boda Bodas by September

President William Ruto has promised Kenyans access to electric boda bodas by September.

The head of state in his Madaraka Day speech on Thursday, stated that the boda bodas will be financed through a process that protects the interests of the buyer.

He stated that boda boda riders have in the past complained about being funded by predatory organizations.

“When I went round the country they (boda bodas) stepped forward and told me they are victims of an exploitative financing system,” said Dr Ruto.

“I want to tell them, my good friends, we are developing and by September we will have a mechanism where you can get your boda boda that does not need petrol, that will be run on electricity and that is financed by not a predatory system.”

He asserted that the switch to electric transport system will help bring down the cost of living.

According to Dr Ruto, the introduction of more effective, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly motorbikes would lead to an inclusive change in the sector.

As a result, he said, owning and running a boda boda will be affordable, safe, and profitable.

