President Ruto Laments About Treatment of African Leaders in Foreign Countries

President William Ruto has lamented about the maltreatment of African leaders during foreign trips.

Speaking during the Mo Ibrahim Governance weekend held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) on Saturday, Dr Ruto complained that African leaders were loaded onto buses like school children during a trip he did not disclose.

“It is not intelligent for 54 African Presidents to go and sit before one President from another country for a summit. Sometimes, we are mistreated. We are loaded onto buses like school kids. It is not right,” he said.

Dr Ruto pleaded with African leaders to instead send delegates when they are invited to events in Western nations.

“The decision we have made as AU is that going forward, if there is going to be a discussion between Africa and any other country, we would send the chair and the bureau, That is the position I am taking as the President of Kenya,” said the head of state.

The President was referring to an incident where African presidents boarded a bus while attending Queen Elizabeth’s funeral ceremony in the UK.

Alongside his wife, first lady Rachel Ruto, he was seated in the far left rear of the bus.

Other foreign presidents, meanwhile, traveled to the funeral in their personal vehicles.

The armour-plated Cadillac known as the “Beast” transported US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

