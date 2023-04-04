President Ruto Insists There will be No Handshake with Raila

President William Ruto has insisted that there will be no handshake between him and Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party leader Raila Odinga.

Speaking in Kigali, Rwanda on Tuesday, the president said that the agreement to have the opposition’s issues addressed through Parliament is not a way of bringing them on board.

“I want to tell you there will be no handshake, but there will be an engagement in Parliament on the issues that have been raised. Those that the Parliament can resolve, they will be resolved,” he said.

The president stated that protecting the nation’s democracy was his sole responsibility.

Read: US Applauds Ruto, Raila Over Commitment to Peaceful Dialogue

“We have a government and opposition. We don’t want democracy to be undermined. Kenyans want a democracy where the system of checks and balances works,” he added.

On Sunday, Dr Ruto urged Raila to suspend anti-government protests and have the recruitment of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) addressed through a bipartisan approach.

“Considering the matters raised on this particular subject, I suggest a bi-partisan engagement in Parliament on the reconstitution of the IEBC panel within the parameters of the law and the constitution,” said the president.

“The IEBC selection panel and the future process of recruitment of its commissioners could as well be part of a conversation leading to constitutionally and legally binding proposals, through a bi-partisan Parliamentary process.”

Read Also: Gachagua Commends Ruto, Raila For Reaching Deal

On Monday, Dr Ruto met leaders in both Houses of Parliament to strategize on the bipartisan approach.

“We have asked the Parliamentary leadership of both houses to consider our proposal for a bipartisan approach to addressing the matters raised by the Opposition as a priority,” he said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp at +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu