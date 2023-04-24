President Ruto Equates Pastor Mackenzie to a Terrorist

President William Ruto has referred to controversial Pastor Paul Mackenzie as a terrorist.

The head of state on Monday said the preacher uses religion to advance weird, unacceptable ideologies and belongs in jail.

Mackenzie who has been making headlines for a week now was arrested on April 15 after 4 of his followers died while starving to “meet Jesus.” The number of dead people has since risen 47.

Last month, the pastor faced criminal charges after 2 children died under similar circumstances.

At the same time, eleven others were rescued and taken to the hospital but rejected food and medicine, saying they were determined to meet their fate.

more follows

