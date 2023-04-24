President Ruto Equates Pastor Mackenzie to a Terrorist

President William Ruto has referred to controversial Pastor Paul Mackenzie as a terrorist.

The head of state on Monday said the preacher uses religion to advance weird, unacceptable ideologies and belongs in jail.

“Mr Mackenzie, who acts as a pastor, is in fact a terrible criminal. Terrorists use religion to advance their heinous acts. People like Mackenzie are using religion to do exactly the same thing,” the Head of State said.

Mackenzie who has been making headlines for a week now was arrested on April 15 after 4 of his followers died while starving to “meet Jesus.” The number of dead people has since risen 50.

Last month, the pastor faced criminal charges after 2 children died under similar circumstances.

At the same time, eleven others were rescued and taken to the hospital but rejected food and medicine, saying they were determined to meet their fate.

Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome on Monday said police had rescued 29 people while 58 others had been confirmed dead.

“This number includes those who have been exhumed and those who died on the way to the hospital,” he said.

Interior CS Prof Kithure Kindiki has at the same time declared Shakahola Forest a crime scene.

“I have directed the Regional Commissioner for Coast Region together with the Regional Security Team to reinforce the team in Malindi ahead of my visit on Tuesday. Enough security officers have been deployed and the entire 800-acre forest is sealed off and declared a scene of the crime,” he said.

The CS also called for the regulation of churches.

