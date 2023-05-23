in POLITICS

President Ruto Chairs Kenya Kwanza Parliamentary Group Meeting

President William Ruto Chairs Kenya Kwanza Parliamentary Group Meeting at State House on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. [COURTESY]

President William Ruto is currently chairing a Kenya Kwanza Parliamentary Group meeting at the State House, Nairobi.

The agenda of the meeting includes the forthcoming budget legislation discussions in Parliament and how ICT hubs will be established in every corner of the country.

Kenya Kwanza Parliamentary Group Meeting at State House. [COURTESY]

The PG’s goal is to discuss and coordinate priorities for effective deliberations as the country readies itself for crucial fiscal decisions.

Among those present include; Cabinet Secretaries and lawmakers from both Houses of Parliament.

Sabina Chege at Kenya Kwanza Parliamentary Group Meeting. [COURTESY]

Images seen by Kahawa Tungu show that “expelled” Jubilee party members Sabina Chege and Adan Keynan were also in attendance.

Cabinet Secretaries Eliud Owalo, Soipan Tuya, Nominated Senator Veronica Maina and South Mugirango Member of Parliament and National Assembly Majority Whip Sylvanus Osoro, were also present.

Kenya Kwanza AlliancePresident William Ruto

Written by Kahawa Tungu

