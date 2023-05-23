President Ruto Chairs Kenya Kwanza Parliamentary Group Meeting

President William Ruto is currently chairing a Kenya Kwanza Parliamentary Group meeting at the State House, Nairobi.

The agenda of the meeting includes the forthcoming budget legislation discussions in Parliament and how ICT hubs will be established in every corner of the country.

The PG’s goal is to discuss and coordinate priorities for effective deliberations as the country readies itself for crucial fiscal decisions.

Among those present include; Cabinet Secretaries and lawmakers from both Houses of Parliament.

Images seen by Kahawa Tungu show that “expelled” Jubilee party members Sabina Chege and Adan Keynan were also in attendance.

Cabinet Secretaries Eliud Owalo, Soipan Tuya, Nominated Senator Veronica Maina and South Mugirango Member of Parliament and National Assembly Majority Whip Sylvanus Osoro, were also present.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...