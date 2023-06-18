President Ruto Blasts MP Wamuchomba For Voting Against Finance Bill

President William Ruto has slammed Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba for voting against the Finance Bill, 2023.

Speaking on Saturday during the Githunguri Dairy Cooperatives Society field day and expo, the head of state chided those who voted “No” saying they were opposing it because they are “privileged”.

“These citizens helped you get a job but you don’t want a cut of your salary to fund the housing project. All MPs, including those in opposition who voted against the bill, are insincere. Let’s stop petty politics from the few who are against the move,” he said.

“We must have a plan as the government for the people to get houses and good jobs.”

The President posed a question to the locals who resoundingly rejected the Bill and stood with their representative in the National Assembly.

“It is clear that the people of Githunguri don’t want houses,” he said amid uproar from residents.

Wamuchomba on her part insisted that she would not be intimidated by the powers that be.

“I appreciate the support as well as the prayers and promise to deliver on my assignment as an MP without being intimidated,” she said.

Earlier, the lawmaker said she was ready to lose her seat if it meant standing up for the electorate.

“Some are peddling rumours that I am a mole of Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party…I am not. I’m simply on the side of truth. But whatever this involvement brings, I’m ready for any eventuality. Whether they remove me from the party and send me to a by-election, I am ready,” she told Inooro FM.

"They are now discussing me in State House. I was not invited to the House Committee meeting on Tuesday to discuss the Finance Bill 2023 because of my stated position against it. They took the approved proposals at night because they are all aware that they are wrong." The Bill will be tabled for a third reading next week.

