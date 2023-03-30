President Ruto Back Home as Azimio Protests Enter Day Three

President William Ruto has jetted back into the country after a four-day tour of Europe.

The head of state landed at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Thursday at 8.45 AM.

He was received by his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua among other high-ranking government officers.

His return comes hours before opposition leader Raila Odinga readies himself to lead anti-government protests in Nairobi. The demos will also be taking place in other areas across the country.

The opposition chief wants the head of state to lower the cost of living, stop dismantling the opposition by “buying” leaders, and open the IEBC servers.

On Wednesday, Raila asked Dr Ruto to come back home and fix her problems.

He chastised the President for “bad mouthing” him in foreign land instead of training his sights on the problems facing ordinary Kenyans.

“There’s no need for William Ruto to go to Germany to bad mouth me. Come back home and solve the problems to have let here. Open the server for the world to know what it entails. Stop shouting abroad, come here and do what Kenyans are demanding you to do,” Raila said.

The former prime minister insisted that protests will continue until the government addresses his demands.

Security has been enhanced in areas said to be the ODM leader’s strongholds and along roads leading to the State House.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki on his part said protests will not be allowed with or without notices issued to the police.

“No more violent protests shall be allowed anywhere in Kenya. With or without notices, demonstrations and protests of any type which injure people, security officers, businesses and property shall be prevented at all costs,” said CS Kindiki.

“The unfolding situation portends grave danger to the rule of law and the stability of our country. The violence, looting, destruction of public amenities, disruption of daily activities and invasion of private property portend real and imminent danger of our country sliding into irretrievable anarchy. These criminal acts must cease.”

