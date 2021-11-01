The President Has Never “Summoned” Us – OKA Principals

One Kenya Alliance principals Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi, Gideon Moi and Moses Wetangula have denied that they were “summoned” by President Uhuru Kenyatta to derail their campaigns.

In a statement, the principals accused their political competitors of peddling lies, insisting that any meeting with the President has been out of mutual agreement.

“Our attention has been drawn to reports in a section of the media that suggest that the OKA Principals have been repeatedly “summoned” by His Excellency the President to Statehouse Nairobi, to be given political instructions; and that H.E. President Uhuru Kenyatta is attempting to “derail” the OKA campaigns. We wish to state that these reports are false, malicious, misleading and mischievous, calculated to achieve nothing more than to ridicule our Principals and cause despondency to our friends, well-wishers and supporters,” the statement read in part.

Read: OKA Is Solid – Gideon Moi Dispels Rumours of Cracks in Coalition

“At no time has His Excellency the President “summoned” the Principals for any political meetings. The participation by the Principals and indeed any other party has been voluntary, and the meetings have been held in the most congenial and positive circumstances, with the interest and good of the country as the primary consideration.

The principals insisted that the President has never tried to influence their political stand or derail their campaigns in preparation for the 2022 general elections.

“Any meetings that have been held between His Excellency the President and the OKA Principals have been held in a peaceful, cordial and respectful environment. At no time has His Excellency the President attempted to influence or derail the OKA campaigns directly, through proxies or otherwise. The OKA secretariat is fully in charge of the OKA campaign strategies and is not working under any undue or external influence,” added the statement.

OKA has urged the public to treat the reports as mere fabrications and creations designed to cause disaffection and confusion.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...