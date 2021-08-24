President Kenyatta Suspends Justice Mary Muthoni Gitumbi

President Uhuru Kenyatta has suspended Environment and Land Court judge Mary Muthoni Gitumbi on grounds of mental incapacity.

The Head of State took action following recommendations by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

JSC recommended the judge’s removal from office after considering various medical reports, which, according to the commission, disclosed the judge’s “inability to perform the functions of office arising from mental incapacity under Article 168 (1) (a) of the Constitution.”

While announcing the judge’s removal in a gazette notice dated August 23, President Kenyatta formed a tribunal to look into the matter.

The tribunal will be chaired by Lady Justice Omondi Hellen Amolo.

Read: CJ Koome Gazettes Election of Justice Musinga as President of Appellate Court

Members of the tribunal include Justice Luka Kiprotich Kimaru, Lady Justice Linnet Ndolo, Peter Munge Murage, Mary Martha Nyakado Bonyo, Dr. Frank Njenga, and Dr. Margaret Othieno Makonyengo.

The joint Secretaries of the tribunal are Josiah Musili and Dr. Patrick Amoth.

Lead Counsel in the petition will be Emmanuel Omondi Bitta. He will be assisted by Peter Muriithi Njeru.

Read Also: Justice Daniel Musinga Elected to Replace William Ouko As President of Appellate Court

“The mandate of the tribunal shall be: To consider the Petition on removal of the Hon. Lady Justice Mary Muthoni Gitumbi from office on the reason of her inability to perform the functions of office arising from mental incapacity under Article 168 (1) (a),” the Gazette notice reads.

The tribunal will submit a report to the President for action after concluding a probe into the matter.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...