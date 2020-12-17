President Kenyatta Launches the National Security Telecommunications Service To Be Based At Embakasi Garrison

President Uhuru Kenyatta has today launched the National Security Telecommunications Service (NSTS), an integrated platform that will allow sharing of telecommunication infrastructure by government agencies.

Based in Embakasi Garisson, the service will facilitate sharing of information between Kenya’s security agencies.

“This will enhance co-ordination of security activities and operations, allow real-time information exchange, and allow our security agencies to better deal with emerging threats in the realms of cybercrime,” President Kenyatta said during the launch of NSTS at Embakasi Garrison in Nairobi County.

The president said that the new integrated system will facilitate effective communication within the military, police force,intelligence and other security service at intra-agency and inter-agency levels.

With the strides in technology, the President said the security agencies would be able to collaborate and improve their response times to public safety needs.

“This communication system is yet another strand in the golden thread of greater synergies and closer cooperation between Kenya’s security agencies; who now operate under a Multi-Agency framework,” the President said.

The President also pointed out that prior to the establishment of the platform, the country’s security formations have been using their own telecommunication network leading to duplication of infrastructure and complications in cross-agency communication.

The new platform is also expected to address challenges such as geographical penetration often experienced by the individual agency networks.

Kenyatta further said that the NSTS, which was established in line with Executive order No.4 of 2020, would provide a secure communication channel to the country’s foreign missions as well as security teams operating out of the country

“I would like to thank all our Security Agencies; the Kenya Defence Forces, the National Police Service, the National Intelligence Service, the Kenya Prisons Service, the Kenya Wildlife Service, the Kenya Forest Service, and the Kenya Coast Guard Services, as well as the National Government Administrative Offices for their cooperation on this mission,” the President said.

The Cabinet Secretary for Dense, Monica Juma, in whose docket the new agency lies, added that the use of porous commercial communications networks by the NSTS will eliminate the risk of the country’s security being compromised.

“The actualization of the concept of National Security Telecommunication Services network is a key milestone in providing a synchronized communication network of security agencies that will enable them combat threats against our national security. This will enhance the safety of our nation and security of our people,” Dr Juma said.

General Robert Kibochi, the Chief of Defence Forces noted that the new network is critical in the modernization of Kenya’s security sector. He said the system will enhance the security of the country.

“This telecommunication service will deliver secure communication for our security agencies, national government, administrative offices and our diplomatic missions abroad creating interconnectivity of voice, data and video conferencing,” General Kibochi said.

The President handed the NSTS its founding instruments which includes a flag and a certificate of incorporation at the ceremony. Also in attendance were Interior CS Fred Matiang’i, ICT CS Joe Mucheru, Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua, among other senior government officials.

