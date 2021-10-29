President Kenyatta Lauds KRA for Sustained Revenue Mobilisation

President Uhuru Kenyatta has lauded the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) for sustaining good revenue performance over the years.

Speaking during this year’s KRA Tax Payers Day, the President also thanked compliant taxpayers for their indomitable spirit of resilience despite the pressures that existed in the past year.

“I note with appreciation that over my term in office ordinary revenue has more than doubled, rising from Ksh.707 billion in FY 2011/12, to Ksh 1.669 trillion in FY 2020/21. This represents a growth of 136%,” President Kenyatta said.

“What is even more encouraging is to note that at Ksh.1.669 trillion in FY 2020/21, KRA defied all odds and surpassed its target with a surplus of Ksh 16.8billion; representing a revenue growth of 3.9% compared with the previous Financial Year. This growth in revenue collection was achieved notwithstanding the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 Pandemic and the resultant economic truncation that arose from the containment measures, which we, as a Government, put in place.”

The National Treasury Cabinet Secretary HonUkur Yatani in his remarks called for the nation to reflect on innovative ways of revolutionizing tax administration. He noted the evolving taxation landscape in the country, that’s critical for sustainable economic recovery.

“This year’s theme of “Pamoja Twaweza” resonates well with your strategic direction of Agenda Four and our Economic Recovery Strategy for reposition Kenya on a sustainable and inclusive economic growth path,” CS Yatani said.

Despite the adverse impact of the pandemic on the economy, KRA has continued to mobilise revenue sustaining a positive trajectory. In the last three months, revenue performance has surpassed the target by Kshs. 16.7 billion translating to annual revenue growth of 26.8 percent.

Following the relaxation of the Covid-19 containment measures, there have been positive signs of economic recovery and expectations.

“The good revenue performance is a reflection of improving the macro-economic environment, relaxation of Covid-19 containment measures, and sustained implementation of enhanced compliance efforts by the Authority,” KRA Commissioner General Githii Mburu said.

The President also called on taxpayers to take advantage of the Voluntary Tax Disclosure Programme (VTDP) to regularise their tax challenges.

“I urge all of you to take advantage of the ongoing Voluntary Tax Disclosure Programme and benefit from the full waiver of interests and penalties. To date over 393 taxpayers have complied. Through this initiative, almost Ksh 2 billion have been collected, and of the 393, none is complaining of unfair treatment or victimisation by the Kenya Revenue Authority,” President Kenyatta added.

On his part, KRA Board Chairman Amb. Muthaura revealed that KRA is in the process of rebranding from Kenya Revenue Authority to Kenya Revenue Services in line with its expanded mandate as a facilitator of businesses. Under the KRA 8th Corporate Plan, KRA aspires to collect over 6 trillion in the period 2021- 2024; this target is premised on the principles of the plan which are among others revenue simplification, use of technology and capacity building of KRA staff.

“We value our taxpayers very much and we are happy to be extending services to them. We don’t want to be collecting using a hammer, we want to collect taxes through facilitation,” Amb. Muthaura

KRA remains committed to enhancing the taxpaying experience and encourages taxpayers to meet their tax obligations through filing and paying their fair share of taxes.

Below is a list of the winners:

1 Safaricom Top Payer – Large Taxpayers

2 De Ruiter East Africa Limited Top Payer – South Rift Valley Region

3 Busia Sugar Industry Limited Top Payer – Western Region

4 Diocese of Marsabit Registered Trustees Top Payer – Northern Region

5 The Noble Sacco Limited Top Payer – North Rift Valley Region

6 Diani Estate Limited Top Payer – Southern Region

7 Consolata Hospital Nyeri Top Payer – Central Region

8 Premier Credit Limited Top – Taxpayer – Medium

9 Living Goods Limited – Yield Small

10 Kenya Defence Forces – Most Facilitative Government Agency in Tax

Enforcement and recovery

11 UDV (Kenya) Limited – Top Importer

12 James Finlay Mombasa – Limited Top Exporter

13 Kenya Trade Network Agency – Most Facilitative Customs Taxpayers

14 Evergreen Logistics Co. Limited – Top Importer- at KRC (Boma Line)

