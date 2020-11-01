President Kenyatta Hints At A Lockdown As Covid-19 Infections Soar

The country could go back to lockdown due too escalating Covid-19 infections, President Uhuru Kenyatta has said.

Speaking at the All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi County where he joined Anglican faithful in marking the 50th anniversary of the Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK), President Kenyatta said that the government could “soon” impose a lockdown in case Kenyans continued to ignore Ministry of Health guidelines.

“We’re going through that very difficult time of saying ‘now what do we do again, do we close up?’ We shall be coming back to that…not today, but soon…but when I see this, it says that we don’t have to (go into lockdown) if only people would observe (guidelines) and would be caring of their fellow citizens,” he said.

He lauded the church for laying out guidelines that would ensure congregants are protected from further infections.

“I am actually quite impressed today, because we have been having a serious COVID-19 problem today and it is growing, and on an occasion like this that is so central and critical to your history, you have managed to put together a service where you are obeying and following all the necessary laid down protocols that have been set; hongera sana, pongezi,” said the President.

As of Sunday, November 1, the country had 55,877 confirmed infections, 1,013 deaths and 37,194 recoveries.

“It is possible to keep COVID-19 at bay and still be able to live and lead a normal life. I only wish that this issue of personal responsibility would be taken to heart because truly, we are facing a major challenge. When we reopened we agreed that people take up personal responsibility, and I’m glad to say the Anglican church has taken up that call, and if we all did it we would keep COVID-19 at bay and be able to continue to drive our economic agenda,” he added.

