President Kenyatta Feted For Promoting Gobal Trade

President Uhuru Kenyatta has been feted by the Barbadian government for promoting global trade and strengthening relations between African and the Caribbean countries.

The President was conferred the ‘Order of Freedom of Barbados’ award, a national honour established by the Order of Freedom of Barbados Act 2019 by the Parliament of Barbados. It ranks higher than the Order of Barbados, which was previously established by Queen Elizabeth II by Letters Patent.

Receiving the award, President Kenyatta said the honour is not just for him as an individual but a great sign of the growing collaboration between Kenya and Barbados.

The President added that the award also signifies the work he and Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley have been doing to strengthen the ties between Africa and the Caribbean Community and Common Market (CARICOM) region.

Read: DP Ruto Denies Frustrating Clergy’s Efforts to Unite Him, President Uhuru

“Our desire and objective is to see all people of African descent come together, be able to stand together and be able to fight for our respective rights, freedoms and our space in global affairs.

“This, I believe, is the spirit that has brought me to Barbados, it is the spirit that continues to encourage me to continue with the work that we have started. It is really my hope and prayer that as a result of the engagements we have had, we will see the strengthening and re-establishment of the Pan-Africanism – the spirit that brought us our independence,” President Kenyatta said.

The Kenyan Head of State emphasized that the ability of the two regions to come together and focus on some of the global issues would help to overcome the emerging global challenges including Covid-19.

The ceremony was also attended by Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados and Cabinet Secretaries Raychelle Omamo (Foreign Affairs) and Monica Juma (Energy) among other senior Government officials representing the two nations.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...