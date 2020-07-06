President Kenyatta In A Closed-door Consultative Meeting With DP Ruto, Experts Ahead Of State Address

President Uhuru Kenyatta is currently in a closed-door consultative meeting with his Deputy William Ruto and a number of experts ahead of state address at 2pm.

The president is expected to address the nation today, following the expiry of a 30-day lockdown of some counties (Nairobi, Mombasa, Kwale and Kilifi) and dusk to dawn curfew.

This is the first time the President and his deputy are engaged in a consultative meeting since the first case of Covid-19 was confirmed in Kenya in March.

Previously, DP William Ruto said that that they consulted through the phone, and could not engage a closed door meeting as a matter of security protocol.

“We are making teleconferencing and video conferencing a big portion of government communication to facilitate social distancing and to avoid physical meetings.You may want to ask yourself why the President and his deputy cannot travel in the same equipment at any one time and in a situation like this, the answer to that question may help you understand why we are like this at the moment,” said Ruto in April.

In today’s address, the President will be seeking to balance between economic recovery and slowing the spread of Covid-19.

As of July 5, there were 7,886 confirmed cases in the country, 2,287 recoveries and 160 fatalities.

Speaking to the Corporate Council on Africa’s Inaugural Leaders Forum, President Uhuru hinted at the possible resumption of domestic flights as the country gears towards opening the economy.

“We are going to start domestic flights and this is what we are going to use as a trial over the next couple of days because we are opening up lockdown we have had between counties,” he said.

However, experts on the other hand feel that it is not the right time to lift the lockdown, owing to a carefree behaviour displayed Kenyans who have gone back to ‘normal’ operations.

