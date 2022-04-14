President Uhuru Kenyatta Applauds Ferdinand Omanyala On Blistering Performance In South Africa

President Uhuru Kenyatta has congratulated Ferdinand Omanyala following his pulsating win of the 100m race at the ASA Athletics Grandprix 4 in South Africa on Wednesday.

Omanyala, Africa’s fastest sprinter, won the race with this season’s best time of 9.98 seconds beating Commonwealth Games champion South African Akani Simbine who finished second at the event held at Germiston Stadium in Johannesburg.

9⃣.9⃣8⃣

Thank you South Africa

"Not by might nor by power, but by My Spirit"

We give God all the glory.@adidasrunning@adidas pic.twitter.com/HeHLcRIwDB — Ferdinand Omurwa OMANYALA (@Ferdiomanyala) April 13, 2022

Omanyala stars have kept rising over the shortest distance since switching from Rugby. He is currently Africa’s record holder with 9.77 seconds.

