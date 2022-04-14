in SPORTS

President Uhuru Kenyatta Applauds Ferdinand Omanyala On Blistering Performance In South Africa

Ferdinand Omanyala
Kenyan sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala [Photo/Courtesy]

President Uhuru Kenyatta has congratulated Ferdinand Omanyala following his pulsating win of the 100m race at the ASA Athletics Grandprix 4 in South Africa on Wednesday.

Omanyala, Africa’s fastest sprinter, won the race with this season’s best time of 9.98 seconds beating Commonwealth Games champion South African Akani Simbine who finished second at the event held at Germiston Stadium in Johannesburg.

Omanyala stars have kept rising over the shortest distance since switching from Rugby. He is currently Africa’s record holder with 9.77 seconds.

Ferdinand Omanyala

Written by Bonface Osano

