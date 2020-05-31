Is President Donald Trump About to Declare “Black Lives Matter” Protestors a Terror Organisation?

US President Donald Trump has hinted at declaring “Black Lives Matter” protestors a terror group, following intensified protests against the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis Police.

In a Tweet, Trump referred to the protestors as Antifa, which stands for Anti Fascist.

Anti Facists are a political protest movement comprising autonomous groups affiliated by their militant opposition to fascism and other forms of extreme right-wing ideology.

“The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization,” tweeted Trump.

The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020

Trumps move could have been fueled by hactivist group Anonymous resurfacing and threatening to expose more evils done by the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD).

It was claimed that the group, which hacks for moral demands, took down the MPD website before it was restored.

Read: US Protesters Chant ‘Haki Yetu’ Slogans A Day After Alex Nderitu’s Comment – Video

As a precautionary measure, every user who visited the website were forced to complete a captcha to ensure they were not automated bots orchestrating a DDoS attack.

A DDoS attack means distributed denial-of-service which occurs when multiple systems flood the bandwidth or resources of a targeted system, usually one or more web servers.

Wikipedia explains that such an attack is often the result of multiple compromised systems (for example, a botnet) flooding the targeted system with traffic.

In a video posted on May 28, the Anonymous group terms MPD as having “a horrific track record of violence and corruption,” claiming that the killing of George Floyd was “merely the tip of the iceberg.”

“Sadly, in the vast majority of police killings, the only one left alive to tell the story is the officer who took the person’s life. This travesty has gone on for far too long… and now the people have had enough,” claimed the hacktivist group.

Earlier on, Trump saith that the protestors are “organized groups that have nothing to do with George Floyd”.

Trump’s sentiments were backed by the governor of Minnesota Tim Walz who claimed that the protests had been hijacked by extremists, domestic terrorists and possibly even foreign forces.

“The situation in Minneapolis is no longer in any way about the murder of George Floyd, it is about attacking civil society, instilling fear, and disrupting our great cities,” said Walz.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu