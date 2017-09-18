President Kenyatta’s Bodyguard Kills Girlfriend In Nairobi’s CBD

A GSU officer attached to the Presidential escort service is said to have killed his girlfriend, Anne Wanjohi in cold blood.

Constable Samuel Njoroge drew his government issued weapon and shot Ms Wanjohi at a cyber cafe located in Nairobi’s CBD area.

The officer tried taking his own life by shooting himself in the chest and left bicep. He is currently admitted at the Kenyatta Natonal Hospital (KNH).

The two, according to the deceased’s sister, Mary Wangari, Njoroge had proposed to her sister who insisted that she was not ready for marriage. The cop is said to have threatened to kill her following the refusal.

“He kept insisting that he wanted to marry her immediately. This made Anne uncomfortable and she tried avoiding him,” Wangari told the Nation.

“She wanted to continue working so that she could save some money to enable her to join university. She was his girlfriend, but he insisted on marriage. I don’t know why he shot her, but I remember he had assaulted her on three occasions.”

