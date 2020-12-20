President Abdullahi Farmaajo Goes After KDF Soldiers In Somalia Days After Cutting Ties With Kenya

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo now wants Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) in peacekeeping mission in Somalia expelled.

In the place of KDF, Farmaajo wants Eritrean forces deployed in the African Union Mission to Somalia (Amisom).

As a result, regional leaders are set to meet in Djibouti to deliberate on the development, even as the tussle between the two nations escalate. The meeting is set to feature Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and Farmaajo.

KDF has already downplayed the threat by Somali government, saying that it can only be effected by the African Union.

“Our presence in Somalia is governed by Amisom agreements,” said Col Zipporah Kioko, the KDF Spokesperson as quoted by the Nation.

Somalia cut diplomatic ties with Kenya on December 15, accusing Kenya of constantly interfering with Somalia’s politics and sovereignty.

The strained relationship between Kenya and Somalia has also led to a spat between the latter and Somaliland.

On Sunday, December 13, Somaliland President Muse Bihi arrived in Nairobi for a three day state visit leading to a Twitter spat with Somalia.

In a Tweet, Somalia Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Bihi’s visit should be treated with contempt. The tweet has since been pulled down.

Somaliland on its part said it was an independent country and asked that Somalia’s remarks be ignored as they signified irresponsibility and failure.

Somalia accused the Kenyan government of placing great political pressure on the regional President of Jubaland, Mr Aimed Maxamed Islaan (Madobe) in order to pursue its political and economic interests in Somalia.

