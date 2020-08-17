Switch TV Presenter Kush Tracey Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Sassy Switch TV Presenter Teresia Wambua popularly known as Kush Tracey has tested positive for Coronavirus.

Taking to her Instagram on Monday morning, the presenter confirmed having tested positive for the deadly COVID-19 adding that she would be off-air for a few weeks until full recovery.

“Fam, I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are all susceptible to this virus because it is here with us & it is so real for those who think it’s a joke -but so far so good. I feel fine-ish at the moment & I thank god & am trusting him to get me through this be safe coz we can all gerrrit and you just don’t know how you’ll get it & where you’ll get it from in regards to work I’ll be off air & work for the next few weeks as I isolate & take care of me,” she posted.

Kush further indicated that she is in self-isolation and will keep her fans updated on her progress as time goes by.

Consequently, she urged netizens to get tested if they feel unwell or exhibit any symptoms associated with the virus.

As of yesterday, COVID-19 cases in the country surpassed the 30,000 mark. The fatalities stand at 474 with the number of recoveries hitting 16,656.

