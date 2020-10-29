Presenter Amina Abdi Quits Capital FM

Bubbly media personality and radio presenter Amina Abdi Rabar has quit Capital FM after tendering her resignation a month ago.

According to a local publication, the radio personality exited the station a week ago although the circumstances surrounding the same are still unclear.

This has ideally been confirmed by her co-host Fareeda Khimani who intimated that she would soon be joined by another host adding that Amina would not be returning.

“Amina Abdi will not be returning and I will be joined soon by a new co-host. She has gone to do big and better things,” Khimani announced.

Reports indicate that Amina quit the station for a couple of reasons, among them an extension of salary cuts for another three months.

At the same time, the Presenter is said to have wanted to spend more time with her son out of her busy schedule.

“The program controller tried to reshuffle the presenters by moving Amina to the evening show, but it only brought more issues,” the publication says.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, media houses restructured and sent employees packing in what they termed as adverse economic effects.

For instance, a section of employees was subjected to salary cuts while others were sent on unpaid leave in cost-saving measures.

Also, a good number of companies have scaled-down operations with experts warning that the situation could take more months for the economy to stabilize.

