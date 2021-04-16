Presenter Amina Abdi Mourns Grandmother’s Death

TV Presenter Amina Abdi is mourning the sudden death of her grandmother whom she describes as the matriarch of her family.

Taking to Instagram, Amina intimated that the last couple of days have been tough as most of her life lessons were learnt from her deceased grandmother.

“I recently lost someone dear to me and it’s been a tough couple of days. My grandmother meant the world to us. She always had the funniest responses to my random questions about life,” she wrote.



She further added, “I’ve learnt so much from her!! I’ve grown into the woman I am today because I had a strong woman like her guiding me and rooting for me always. I am forever grateful I got to call her my Ako.”

Read: Presenter Amina Abdi Quits Capital FM

According to Amina, her grandmother, who died at age 91 succumbed due to complications arising from the Covid-19 vaccine.

However, Kahawa Tungu has not substantiated the circumstances surrounding her grandmother’s death.

As of yesterday, the country’s Covid-19 positivity rate stood at 18.3%.

The country’s caseload stood at 149,219, as 1,091 tested positive. The death toll also jumped to 2,424 as of yesterday.

The total cumulative tests so far conducted are now at 1,584,731 with 616,166 persons having so far been vaccinated countrywide.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu