Prepare to Vote for Me in 2027 – Ruto Tells Raila

President William Ruto has told opposition leader Raila Odinga to get ready to vote for him in 2027.

The head of state said it was about time Raila supported him, noting that he previously stood with the ODM leader. He was referring to the 2007 elections when he backed Raila’s presidential bid.

Speaking in Migori on Saturday, Dr Ruto said he was taken to the International Criminal Court (ICC) because of his support for the opposition honcho.

“Wakati mambo iliharibika na Agwambo akawa Prime Minister, si mimi ndio nilipelekwa hague kwa sababu ya Raila Odinga? Kwani Orengo ndio alipelekwa Hague? Agwambo mwenyewe alienda Hague? Hawa watu wengine walienda Hague? Si mimi ndio nilipelekwa Hague kwa sababu ya Agwambo? Lazima tuwaambie ukweli,” he said.

Loosely translates to: “When things became tough and he became the Prime Minister I am the one who was taken to The Hague because of him.”

Dr Ruto wondered why the ODM leader was planning protests instead of backing his presidency.

“Agwambo lazima arudishe mkono, mimi nilihangaika sana kwa sababu yake. Badala ya kunifanyia maandamano wewe ujipange unipigie kura 2027,” he said.

Translates to: “I suffered because of him. Instead of planning protests during my reign, he should instead begin making plans to vote for me in 2027.”

Raila will starting Monday lead anti-government protests.

He wants the current regime to lower the cost of living, “Cherera Four” reinstated and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) servers opened.

Dr Ruto has, however, asked the former prime minister to move on.

