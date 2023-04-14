Prepare for the Wolves – Winnie Odinga Tells Saitabao After Book Launch

Prepare for the wolves, East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP Winnie Odinga has told Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party chief agent Saitabao Ole Kanchory.

In a screenshot shared on his Twitter page, Winnie said she was torn between “feelings, vindication and timing”.

Winnie commended Saitabao, and referred to him as a moran who dared to lay things bare.

“The truth is the truth and only a moran has the balls to say it. Hongera,” she added.

Saitabao thanked the legislator for her fair assessment, noting that “only intellectual dwarfs and hopeless sycophants will have a problem with this historic book.”

“For the shameless, faceless, nameless, brainless minions (professional mourners weeping louder than the bereaved) who are yapping without even reading the Book, you can’t possible know or mean better than Martha, Winnie or myself,” tweeted the lawyer.

“Everyone who matters knows my immense contribution & commitment to @RailaOdinga 2022 Presidential bid for which I nearly paid with my own life!”

As for the “wolves”, the lawyer said he is unshaken and will deal with them.

“As for “the wolves”, my sister @Winnie_Odinga don’t worry about them. Where I come from, lions scamper for safety when they see us. Wolves are but domestic pets; I’ll deal with them,” he added.

THANK YOU @MarthaKarua and @Winnie_Odinga for your FAIR & OBJECTIVE Review of #THEBOOK. Only intellectual dwarfs & hopeless sycophants will have a problem with this historic book. For the shameless, faceless, nameless, brainless minions (professional mourners weeping louder… pic.twitter.com/A3oFdF4HRV — SAITABAO OLE KANCHORY (@Saitabao) April 14, 2023

In his book, Why Baba is not the 5th, detailed how former prime minister Raila Odinga lost the 2022 polls to President William Ruto.

He claims that the opposition honcho only lost the polls in the final tally that was announced by former IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati.

He says that Raila gave away the presidency.

