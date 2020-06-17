in SPORTS

Excitement As Premier League Returns

Premier League returns tonight since its suspension over Coronavirus pandemic and Kenyan fans are super excited.

Two games are on the cards, but the clash between Manchester City and Arsenal is the most anticipated.

In the first encounter, which will act as a curtaintaiser, Aston Villa will be home against Sheffield United.

Kenyan trends on Twitter has #Arsenal and #MCIARS among the top trends since morning with banter being served in large portions.

“We have sufffered without football, as a token of our hard work we get to watch City bamps Arsenal tonight,” reads one tweet.

Seen as underdogs in the clash, Arsenal are getting tons of encouragement laced with fun.

The Gunners have already revealed their kit for the game which will be in support Black Lives Matter campaign.

Wednesday Premier League Fixtures (EAT)

Aston Villa vs Sheffield United – 2000HRS

Manchester City vs Arsenal – 2200HRS

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

