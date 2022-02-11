Premier League Foreign Revenue Hits Ksh815 Billion

The Premier League is arguably the most-watched domestic league in the world.

In Kenya, fans go gaga over it at the expense of local football.

According to statistics, 3.6 billion people watched the Premier League last season.

The huge figures are also reflecting in the bank accounts of EPL clubs as they are set to pocket even more money.

Read: More Covid-19 Positive Cases In Premier League

For the first time, the clubs have been informed that the value of overseas TV rights (£5.3bn) approximately Ksh.815 billion will overtake domestic rights (£5.1bn) under the new 3-season deals.

Meanwhile, most domestic leagues in Africa, Kenya included continue to stagnate due to lack of funds as fans spend more time and money following foreign leagues.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...