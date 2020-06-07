Premier League Champions Elect Liverpool Could Hold Trophy Parade Next Season

Liverpool are a breathe away from clinching their first Premier League title in 30 years.

Two victories in nine remaining fixtures will see them home and dry.

But with mass gatherings still banned in England to curb person to person spread of the COVID-19, there’s no chance they’ll be allowed to stage a trophy parade.

Premier League games are scheduled to resume on June 17 behind closed doors.

The Reds manager Jurgen Klopp holds there’s no harm in waiting till all clears to hold a trophy parade even if next season.

“That you can’t celebrate in the way you’ve always dreamed of, that’s not nice, I totally understand that,” Klopp told Sky Germany. “I feel the same way. It’s not that my ideal is to celebrate alone in the stadium, then just drive home.

“It wasn’t like that when you thought about it. But that cannot be changed now. Why should we now make a big deal about something that can’t be changed?

Read: Chelsea Declared Women’s Super League Champs, Liverpool Relegated

“There comes a day when life will get back to normal. When someone has found the vaccine, when someone has found a solution to the problem, when infection rates are zero or below – that day will come eventually. Then we have the right to celebrate what we want to celebrate on that day.

“If this is the 12th or 13th matchday of next season and we want to celebrate it – who is going to stop it? Then we still have the trophy and then we can drive it around town and stand on the bus. If other people then think that we are completely crazy, I honestly don’t care.

“Can it then still be a special celebration? No question. It’s different, but different is sometimes absolutely OK.”

Liverpool had amassed a remarkable 82 points from 29 games when the Premier League was suspended in March, with Klopp’s side having dropped points on just two occasions, with a solitary draw and a defeat.

With his side on course to eclipse Manchester City’s record total of 100 points from the 2017-18 season, Klopp has urged his players to win all of their remaining fixtures.

“This can become historic, I have to say so clearly. And not only club historical, but historical in general. We have the chance to get an unbelievable number of points and so we prepare ourselves and then we will see what comes out of it.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu