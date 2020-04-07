Precautionary Measures To Help You Stay Safe In The Wake Of COVID-19 Outbreak

As governments across the world continue to introduce a raft of measures to contain the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19), it’s no doubt that individual responsibility will go along way in flattening the curve.

According to current evidence, the virus is transmitted between people through respiratory droplets and contact routes.

For this reason, the World Health Organization (WHO) continues to emphasize the importance of frequent hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette, and environmental cleaning and disinfection, as well as the importance of maintaining physical distances and avoidance of close, unprotected contact with people with fever or respiratory symptoms. Use of masks has also been encouraged.

Dettol Kenya, a brand of cleaning suppliers and disinfectant, has encouraged Kenyans to continue using its products to help fight COVID-19.

Read: Coronavirus Pandemic: What Parents Should Know

The company has also launched campaigns to help educate people on the best ways to use their products to protect themselves from the virus that has claimed at least six lives in the country and infected over 170 others.

Best handwashing practices

Washing your hands with liquid soap and warm water is one of the best ways to help stops germs spreading around your home, a public service message from Dettol reads.

If you can’t access soap and water, and your hands already look clean, you can use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser to help kill germs on your hands.

a) How To Wash Your Hands

i. Wet your hands with warm water

ii. Apply a small amount of liquid soap

iii. Rub palms together (away from the water)

iv. Rub fingers and thumbs, and the bits between

v. Rub nails on palms

vi. Rub the back of each hands

vii. Rinse with clean, running water

viii. Dry thoroughly with a clean dry towel.

Read Also: Difficulty in Breathing, Fever : Characteristics of Mysterious Illness That Killed 17 Children In Kilifi

Other hygiene measures include coughing and sneezing into your elbow, avoid close contact with persons with a fever, a cough or trouble breathing. You’re advised to see a doctor if you have the symptoms.

Additionally, wash hands after contact with live animals. Don’t eat raw or undercooked animal products.

Watch this video for a visual representation on how you can protect yourself, your loved ones and the general public from the contagious disease.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu