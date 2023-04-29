Prayer Services at Pastor Ezekiel’s Mavueni Church Suspended

The wife of Pastor Ezekiel Odero has suspended prayer services at their Mavueni center as police investigate the “man of God”.

In a YouTube video shared on Thursday evening, Sarah Odero told the congregation to be patient with the investigating authorities.

Mrs Odero said: “I am here to tell you that we will not have prayer services at this church because it is good that we give the government enough time to investigate the ongoing issues besieging churches that have been reported on social media and news.”

“But it is not only about New Life church but many other churches. To those on social media, I urge you to continue praying hard.” Read: CA Shuts Down TV Stations Linked with Pastors Ezekiel, Mackenzie The preacher was arrested on Thursday after he was linked to Kilifi mass killings. On Friday, the police sought to detain the pastor for 30 days as they look into murder, aiding suicide, abduction, radicalisation, genocide, crimes against humanity, child cruelty, fraud, money laundering and being an accessory to crimes. The court will on May 2 decide whether the preacher will remain in custody. The Communications Authority (CA) Director General Ezra Chiloba also shut down Ezekiel’s Times TV for flouting 17 broadcasting license conditions. “The authority has further directed the broadcast signal distributor, Pan African Network Group (PANG) Limited, to cease carrying the two stations on its platform until further notice,” Chiloba said in a statement. Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...