‘Power Comes and Goes’, Sonko Warns Uhuru’s Men At Harambee House

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has renewed his bid to stop President Uhuru Kenyatta’s right-hand men at Harambee House including Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries from what he recently termed as embarrassment and humiliation targeted at ruining his political ambitions.

Sonko has in the recent past accused Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho of being behind malicious damage of his sanitising booths erected in Nairobi.

In a suit filed at the High Court yesterday to protest the damages, Sonko also listed Kibicho’s boss Fred Matiang’i and Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe as respondents. Sonko believes the two were part of the plot to embarrass him.

Yesterday, he obtained court orders barring the state from interfering with the Sonko Rescue Team (SRT) charity activities in the wake of the novel Coronavirus pandemic.

But in a series of tweets on Wednesday, Sonko had a message to the individuals apparently borrowed from John Dalberg-Acton, 1st Baron Acton, a renowned politician, who lived in the 19th century: Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.

“I have a message to some of my friends at Harambee House who are drunk with power. Power comes, power goes, power is temporary, and transient but the will of the people, and the will of God, is eternal, ” said Sonko.

Giving an example of the late Nicholas Biwott or otherwise known as Total Man, a former powerful minister during President Daniel Arap Moi’s regime, Sonko called on the leaders to be humble as power is temporary.

“In the 90’s, Hon. Nicholas Biwott was a powerful man. Before his demise he used to sit lonely at a corner at Serena Hotel. Few people bothered to say hi to him. Many others came before him & many others after him. But the Supreme Will of God has never faltered, neither floundered, ” he added.

Senior officers at the OP directed the then Nairobi PPO to instruct his officers on the ground to disperse the hawkers and the then the leader of official opposition Uhuru Kenyatta by tear gassing them. Nobody then knew that he would one day become President. — Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) April 28, 2020

The embattled governor recently claimed that the officials had banned him from distributing relief food and masks in Nairobi’s slam areas.

The Interior Ministry also reportedly withdrew Sonko’s security and drivers last Friday after he declined to assent to a bill allocating Ksh15 billion to the newly created Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) that took over the functions he surrendered to the national government.

Sonko referred Nairobi County Supplementary Appropriation Bill, 2020 back to the assembly, saying amendments in it contravened provisions of the law.

Sonko recently alluded that he was a targeted man because of a meeting he had with Deputy President William Ruto at his Karen home.

“We have democracy and freedom of association in Kenya. Musiniletee Bwana the dark days za kufinya watu sehemu nyeti na pakari are over. This frustration, humiliating and embarassment won’t last forever. There is a Living God in heaven who sees everything and whose time is the best, ” he said.

