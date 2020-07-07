Postmortem Unable To Reveal Cause Of Death For Children Found Dead In A Car

Postmortem of the bodies of two children who were found dead in a car parked in Athi River Police Stations was ‘inconclusive’, meaning pathologists were unable to tell the cause of death.

Addressing journalists today, chief government pathologist Johansen Oduor said that the bodies had decomposed so much, making it difficult to point out the cause of death for Alvina Mutheu, 3, and Henry Jackton, 4.

“We tried looking for any injury which can give us a clue as to what caused the death but we didn’t see any injuries so as at this moment we are unable to say what exactly caused the death of the two children because of the level of decomposition,” said Oduor.

“Remember when someone decomposes, there is loss of tissues so what you could have seen when a body is fresh, you will not have a privilege of seeing and in forensics you report what you see,” he added.

Kenyans will now have to wait for lab results to establish the cause of the death.

“We are relying on a lab which we have taken samples to analyse. We are also relying on police to do their investigation so that we can come to the bottom of this case,” he said.

According to Oduor, the bodies lay in the car for over three weeks, due to the level of decomposition.

“When I look at the bodies it’s very very difficult to say exactly how many days the bodies were in the car, however we could see some maggots and some pupae.”

“Maggots come from flies…a fly lays eggs, after that it turns into larvae then pupae then adult. We usually rely on those because we can say definitely these people were there from three to four weeks, reason being all those stages are there,” Oduor said.

The DCI is targeting to record statements from 15 individuals, among them police officers from the station to unravel the mystery surrounding the deaths of the minors.

The bodies were discovered in the car on July 2, after going missing on June 11.

