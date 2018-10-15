Postal Corporation of Kenya Managers Accused Of Massive Corruption, Embezzlement Of Funds

A number of employees at the Postal Corporation of Kenya have written to the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI), the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission concerning massive corruption and embezzlement of funds at the helm of the state body.

In the letter copied to the National Intelligence Service (NIS) and the Head of Public Service, the corporation has been leasing land belonging to top officials, which is of no benefit to it but to enrich a few individuals at the management level.

“Out of our genuine concern, we strongly express our support and solidarity with you and the people of Samburu county on the land issues. There is massive mismanagement, corruption and plunder of Posta resources by the Board of Directors led by acting chairperson Ms Pauline Muthigani, the CEO/Postmaster-General Dan Kagwe, and members of his kitchen cabinet, General Manager/Payment Services Mr Kahonge, Manager/Facilities Mr Joel Mageto, Manager/Corporate Communication Mr Gichuki Njeru, Asst General Manager/ICT Mr Makori, General Manager/Finance Mr Peter Korir, General Manager/Human Resources Mr John Tonui, and the Corporation Secretary Mr Julius Opini,” reads the letter in part.

According to the letter, the sub-leases are carried out in total contravention of the Public Procurement & Assets Disposal Act, Lands Act and the Constitution. The proceeds of these irregular and illegal activities end up in the individual pockets of the Board of Directors and top management.

“Please note that these people are fond of making unnecessary local and foreign trips, draining cash from post offices for personal leisure, own firms that are paid for goods and services not rendered,” adds the employees who wrote the letter in anonymity.

Despite the complain having been launched earlier, nothing has ever been done to mitigate the vice and the employees fear that their efforts might be futile and no action might be taken because the Board of Directors and top Management are the culprits led by Kagwe who is a relative to ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru.

“The Board of Directors is the biggest flop of all. They are money hungry and only think of their stomachs and pockets. The number of trips they have made are in excess. The per diem the meeting allowances and all. They can decide to meet several days in a week and many full board meetings. This in contrary to number of times the board should meet in a year. Their expenditure and conference meetings in hotels super cede any recent board of directors. Personal international trips are paid by Posta yet that should not be the way. The board as a whole should be held liable for the state in which Posta is,” says a source, as quoted by a local blogger.

In 2017, a businessman sued the Postal Corporation of Kenya (PCK) seeking more than Ksh205 million for alleged breach of contract where it had signed a lease contract to sublet a parcel of land in Thika Municipality at a monthly rate of Ksh1,846,200.

