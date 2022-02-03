Posta Kenya Threatens To Shut Down Huduma Centres Over Ksh1.7 Billion Rent Arrears

Several Huduma Centers countrywide are at risk of closure over rent arrears amounting to Ksh1.7 billion, it has emerged.

The Public Service Commission (PSC) owes the money to the Postal Corporation of Kenya which hosts nearly half of the Huduma Centres.

“Posta is demanding Sh1.7 billion in rent arrears that have accumulated for hosting the Huduma Centers,” Public Service Principal Secretary Mary Kimonye told the Parliamentary Committee on Administration and National Security.

The PS expressed fears that government data is at risk following a recent move by Posta Kenya to start renting out kiosks around the facilities.

Read: Huduma Kenya Expands Services to Cater to Pensioners Needs

“Some of the Huduma Centers are now being evicted and government data risks being compromised,” she added.

​​“PCK is licensing kiosks in their premises around the Huduma Centers hence posing a huge threat of compromising crucial government data.”

The PS made an appeal to parliament to allocate more funds to the Commission to enable it acquire Posta premises or other government-owned facilities altogether.

Read Also: How to Book an Appointment on the New Huduma Centre System

Launched on 7 November 2013, the Huduma Kenya Programme, has over the years helped Kenyans to access government services conveniently.

Some of the services available at Huduma Centres countrywide include Identity card replacement, processing of certificate of good conduct, renewal of drivers licenses, Higher Education Loans Board application and repayment services, Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) services among others.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...