Posta Kenya Staff Yet To Receive March Salaries, CEO Daniel Kagwe Cites COVID-19 Effects On Operations

Postal Corporation of Kenya (PCK) employees are yet to receive their March salaries, Kahawa Tungu has learnt.

Daniel Kagwe, the Postmaster General and CEO Posta Kenya, has attributed the delays to negative effects of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the firm’s operations.

“This is to inform you that there shall be a delay in the disbursement of salaries for March 2020. The delay is as a result of the decrease in business which has been occasioned by the COVID-19 Pandemic., ” a memo addressed to all members of staff dated Wednesday, April 15, 2020, reads in part.

“It is our earnest prayer that the pandemic will soon be over so that things get back to normal. Stay safe! ”

The corporation is the first public enterprise to hit headlines for delaying employee salaries over COVID-19 effects on the economy.

Over the past few weeks, private firms have been on the spot for delaying employee salaries amid the economic slowdown. Others have slashed salaries by 20 to 30 per cent citing the unprecedented negative effects of COVID-19 on businesses.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to companies shutting down businesses and others scaling down operations as they comply with the government’s directives on social distancing and ban on social gatherings as part of the measures to prevent the spread of the disease.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, who is a brother to the Postal Kenya boss, recently urged employers not to subject their staff to inhumane treatment in the name of COVID-19 economic crisis. He called on employers to pay workers their dues to help them fend for their families.

Kagwe rose to the helm of Postal Kenya in 2016 in an acting capacity. He was later confirmed as Postmaster General.

He joined the Corporation in March 2013, serving as the Deputy Director and Acting Director Strategy and Business Development.

Some of the services that Posta Kenya provides includes mail and courier services.

In November last year, the company launched digital postal services after inking a deal with Kenya’s largest telecommunication company, Safaricom.

The service allows Safaricom subscribers’ parcels and letters delivered at their homes.

