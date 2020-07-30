in NEWS

Posta Kenya Inks Deal With Immigration Department To Deliver Passports Directly To Applicants

139 Views

From Left Immigration boss Alexander Muteshi and Post Master General Dan Kagwe during the signing of the MoU on Thursday [Photo/Courtesy]

The Postal Corporation of Kenya also known as Posta Kenya and the Immigration Department today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that will see the former deliver passports directly to applicants.

The MoU was signed by Post Master General Dan Kagwe and Immigration boss Alexander Muteshi.

According to the immigration department, the initiative which is currently in its pilot stage will be fully operational from September 1, 2020.

The initiative is part of the government efforts to reduce congestion at the immigration department offices, save time for applicants as well as help in the fight against coronavirus.

Read: Posta Kenya Staff Yet To Receive March Salaries, CEO Daniel Kagwe Cites COVID-19 Effects On Operations

“Through the initiative, passport applicants will not have to visit our offices to pick ready passports.  This will significantly save time for applicants, reduce congestion in our offices, and help in the fight against the spread of COVID-19, ” the immigration department said on Thursday.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Written by Wycliffe

Just email news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Kenya To Allow Flights From China, 10 Other Countries Starting August 1