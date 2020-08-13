Posta Employees Have Not Received Their Salaries Since March

Postal Corporation of Kenya (Posta) employees have not received their salaries for five months now, it has emerged.

The employees now want the National Assembly through the departmental committee on Information, Communication and Technology to intervene.

Through Wajir East MP Rashid Amin, Posta employees want the Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communications and Telecommunication to initiate a rescue plan for the cash strapped parastatal.

“I, the undersigned, on behalf of the employees of the Postal Corporation of Kenya draw the attention of the House that over the past five years, the corporation has consistently posted a deficit in an increasing trend which led to financial challenges making it difficult to settle staff salary arrears,” Mr Amin said.

Posta has also been unable to remit over Ksh1 billion deducted from employees in the past for retirement schemes, forcing Retirement Benefits Authority (RBA) to take over its retirement benefit scheme.

The parastatal has been experiencing cash flow issues following the advent of modern modes of communication, with the number of letters posted locally in the three months to March declining by 19.3 per cent to 8.5 million from 10.5 million letters the quarter ended December.

