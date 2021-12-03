Post-mortem on Kenyan Woman Dorothy Ong’era who Died in US Stalls Over Financial Constraints

The post-mortem of a Kenyan woman buried secretly in the US by her alleged boyfriend has stalled due to financial constraints.

Dorothy Ong’era was buried in Texas,US by her lover, Obadiah Kinara, a year ago after she died under mysterious circumstances.

In November, Judge Brooke Allen of the Texas Probate ruled in favour of Dorothy’s family allowing them to exhume, conduct a post-mortem and bury her remains wherever he wished.

Speaking to Kenyans via Zoom on Sunday, Dorothy’s father, David Ong’era said he needs $30,000 (Sh3.2 million) to have his daughter’s remains moved from Texas to Houston where the cause of death will be determined.

Read: US Authorities Exhume Body of Kenyan Woman Dorothy Ong’era After “Secret” Burial

“The disinterment and reinternment of remains will cost the family $23,700 (Sh2.6 million). This amount does not include storage-related costs, which will be calculated on the last day,” said the bereaved father.

The post-mortem will cost more than $2,500 (Sh270,000), toxicology $1,600 (Sh172, 800) and transport $1400 (Sh571,200), totalling $5,500 (Sh594,000).

“For the post-mortem and toxicology, that amount is retention only and non-refundable. The forensics charge $500 (Sh54,000) per hour. So the cost will depend on the hours they will work on both the body and toxicology. They will bill us after they finish, so for certain at this time I’m not exactly sure how much the total will be,” he said. Mr Ong’era told over the 100 participants that he intends to accord the deceased mother of six a decent burial in the first week of December. Read Also: US Court Allows Exhumation of Kenyan Woman’s Remains After “Secret” Burial He told the Zoom meeting that up to her sudden death, Dorothy had not complained of any illness. Kenyans in the diaspora resolved to help raise the funds. Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...