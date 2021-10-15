Covid-19 Positivity Rate Drops to 2.2 percent as 134 New Cases Recorded

Today 134 people have tested positive for the Covid-19, from a sample size of 6,047 tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate is now at 2.2%. Total confirmed positive cases are now 251,803 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,630,712.

142 patients have recovered from the disease in the period, 49 from various hospitals across the country and 93 from home based care and isolation. This brings the total number of recoveries to 245,077.

Currently 612 patients are admitted in various health facilities across the country, while 1,608 have been placed on home based isolation.

On a sad note, eight people succumbed to the Covid-19, all being late deaths recorded after they occurred between August and October this year. This brings the total number of fatalities to 5,210.

As of October 14, a total of 4,406,433 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. 3,242,809 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 1,163,624. This brings the percentage of fully vaccinated adults to 4.3.

