Covid-19 Positivity Rate Down to 0.8 Percent as 29 New Cases Recorded

In the last 24 hours, 29 people have tested positive for Covid-19 from a sample size of 3,684.This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 253,339 and the positivity rate to 0.8 percent. Cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,708,500.

In the same period, 92 people recovered from the disease, 53 from Home Based care and Isolation and 39 from various health facilities across the country. This brings the total number of recoveries to 246,921.

Currently, 442 patients are admitted in a number of health facilities countrywide while 1,188 have been placed on home based care and isolation.

No deaths were reported in the period.

As of October 31, a total of 5,321,880 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, 3,688,884 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 1,632,996. The proportion of fully vaccinated adults now stands at 6.0 percent.

