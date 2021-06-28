Out! Defending Champs Portugal, Netherlands Kiss Euro 2020 Goodbye

The knockout phase of the Euro 2020 continued on Sunday with more shocking results served cold.

Defending champions Portugal and Netherlands, who were amongst tournament’s favorite, stumbled at the round of 16.

10-man Netherlands fell to Czech Republic 2-0, while Portugal found the going tough, crushing to Belgium 1-0.

Read: No, Thanks! Italian Star Manuel Locatelli Latest To Snub Coca-Cola At Euro 2020

On Saturday, Denmark clobbered 10-man Wales 4-0, with Italy powering past Austria 2-1.

Two more games are lined up on Monday ahead of the quarterfinals on Friday with Croatia taking on Spain and France facing Switzerland.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu