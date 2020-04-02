Porn Hack, Privacy Issues Reported On Videoconferencing App Zoom

Popular videoconferencing app Zoom is reported to be experiencing several porn hacking and privacy issues.

This comes at a time the app is in popular demand as companies desire to keep in touch with their employees, most of whom are working from home due to the coronavirus (covid-19) pandemic.

The AFP reports that the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) is already investigating the issue, which has been widely reported in US.

According to the FBI, several users reported instances of conferences being disrupted by pornographic and/or hate images and threatening language.

“A Massachusetts high school reported that an unidentified individual dialled into the virtual classroom and yelled a profanity at the teacher before shouting the teacher’s home address. Another school in the same state reported the appearance of an unknown person with swastika tattoos,” reported the AFP.

Zoom users have been advised to make all meetings private and avoid screen sharing to combat would-be hackers.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, we are working around-the-clock to ensure that hospitals, universities, schools, and other businesses across the world can stay connected and operational. We appreciate the New York Attorney General’s engagement on these issues and are happy to provide her with the requested information,” a spokesperson told AFP.

The app recorded millions of downloads in March when “stay at home” directive was issued in many countries, in a bid to combat Covid-19.

Few companies in Kenya have opted to the app, though no incidents have been reported in the country.

