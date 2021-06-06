Popular Nigerian Televangelist T.B Joshua is Dead, his Church Confirms

Popular Nigerian Televangelist Temitope Balogun (TB) Joshua is dead.

TB Joshua’s church, Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN), issued a statement on Sunday morning confirming the pastor’s death.

According to the statement also shared on Joshua’s social media pages, the pastor died on Saturday, June 5, 2021, aged 57.

The cause of his death remains unknown.

However, the church said Joshua’s ‘last moments on earth were spent in the service of God’.

“On Saturday 5th June 2021, Prophet TB Joshua spoke during the Emmanuel TV Partners Meeting: ‘Time for everything – time to come here for prayer and time to return home after the service.

“God has taken His servant Prophet TB Joshua home – as it should be by divine will. His last moments on earth were spent in the service of God. This is what he was born for, lived for and died for,” the statement reads in part.

PROPHET TB JOSHUA – JUNE 12th 1963 to JUNE 5th 2021

“Surely the Sovereign LORD does nothing without revealing his plan to his servants the prophets.” – Amos 3:7 pic.twitter.com/I10Uu8laVq — TB Joshua (@SCOANTBJoshua) June 6, 2021

In April this year, YouTube shut down the pastor’s channel after sharing a video of him ‘curing gays’.

In the service, which was aired on YouTube before it was taken down, the SCOAN leader claimed to have ‘cured’ a woman of her ‘affections’ towards other women, eliciting mixed reactions on social media with some labeling him a false prophet.

A YouTube Spokesperson said the preacher violated one of its policies which “prohibits content that claims a person is mentally ill, ill, or inferior because of their association in a protected group as well as sexual orientation”.

Being one of Nigeria’s most famous preachers, at least 10,000 people attended his weekly services in Lagos.

He managed to attract many people from all over the world through his ministry as he claimed to have the power to cure some of the world’s problems, Including terminal diseases such as HIV & AIDS.

In 2014, one of TB Joshua’s churches collapsed and killed 116 people and even though the church was found guilty of negligence, no criminal churches were preferred against the preacher.

