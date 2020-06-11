in NEWS

Popular Luo Musician Abenny Jachiga Passes On

169 Views

Luo musician Abenny Jachiga (Image/Courtesy)

Popular Luo musician Bernard Onyango known by his stage name Abenny Jachiga has passed on after a short illness.

According to online reports, the Luo hitmaker died in a hospital yesterday after falling ill. Fans, family and friends took to social media to send their condolences with the majority playing tribute to his legacy.

Jachiga is known for the song Mano Kasinda which was a hit song in Luo Nyanza among many others such as penzi ni kama mayai and simba manyo wendo.

Read: Am Alive, Stop Killing Me Before My Time – Benga Musician Lady Maureen Warns Rumourmongers

In a different incident last year, one of his band member and dancer Vivian Awuor drowned and died in floods while trying to rescue her first-born daughter.

Apparently, the daughter fell into raging flash floods prompting her to dive into the water to the rescue when the tragedy struck.

Her body was retrieved and taken to City mortuary with a search for her two kids’ bodies intensified.

Here are some reactions from Twitter following Jachiga’s death:

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email @mallissamercy86@gmail.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Francis Atwoli

Do Not Impeach Waiguru For The Sake Of BBI – Atwoli Urges Senate

KRA To Tax You For Downloading Mobile Apps In New Proposals